Gone but not forgotten: Locals gather at Lexington Cemetery for Memorial Day tribute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Kentuckians have a way of putting together some truly meaningful tributes on Memorial Day. The annual gathering at Lexington Cemetery was no different.

“That’s one of my favorite parts of coming home on leave is I get to see things like this,” said E6 Brittnay Drake of the United States Navy.

Drake has been a part of seven deployments during her career, which dates back to her graduation from the University of Kentucky. She knew at an early age that she wanted to pursue a career in the military, even getting her start coming to this observance as a young girl.

“Had a lot of people in my life who I got to see their service and I was extremely in awe of it,” she said before the ceremony of her family members who’ve also served.

Keynote speaker, Retired Chief Master Sergeant Reno Santori, spoke about sacrifice, and the loss of life. He was particularly adamant about honoring those whose bodies never made it home for proper burial.

“To honor the dead, yes,” he said, “but all those who were left behind,” he continued while explaining the significance of this day.

Sgt. Santori then discussed the gravesite on which he was standing. At 89 years of age, he can still remember and share all of his stories from active duty. He knows these men didn’t get that chance.

“There’s a lot of stories being told in these graves and everyone had their own unique little story to tell. But most of them never did get to tell it,” he said.

We come to places like this to honor that fact. And on some level, maybe to allow those who experienced it to tell those stories for them.

