Good Foods Co-op hits 10,000 owner milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's local food co-op celebrated a major milestone Thursday, as the nationwide co-op turns 51 this year.

Shannon Lillard is an owner and also the human resources manager.

"We've been striving for it, but in the last two years, we've seen a huge increase in ownership," said Lillard.

Lillard is one of 10,000 people nationwide who now have a part ownership stake, along with Kitty Ray.

"I joined many years ago. It was a $200 investment — one time, not annual," said Ray. "As you shop, you get rewards."

Rewards like 10% off an entire purchase once a month.

Now, after 51 years, there's thousands of co-op owners who feel the same way about this organic grocer with home-grown and locally-raised products.

"Ultimately, just being an owner shows you're supporting your local community," said Lillard. "You're invested."

If you're interested in a food co-op ownership stake, you can get one in person at their store on Southland Drive in Lexington.