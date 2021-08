NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear is set to visit the flood-damaged areas of Nicholas County.

Over the weekend, LEX 18 reported on the devastating storm that took place and the toll it took on areas like Carlisle, Ky.

Beshear will hold a meeting with local officials after touring the area Tuesday, Aug 3 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Nicholas County Courthouse where the Governor will take questions from the media.