Gov. Beshear delivers remarks on military helicopter crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear delivered remarks during a press conference this morning at Fort Campbell on the crash involving two 101st Airborne Division HH60 Blackhawk helicopters in Trigg County.

Gov. Beshear expressed his condolences for the family and friends of the service members who died in the crash.

"Today is a tough and tragic day for Kentucky, Fort Campbell and for the 101st. The nine individuals we lost are children of God. They will be mourned and missed by their families, by their communities. We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth. We must remember that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve, some of whom pay the ultimate price. We’re going to do what we always do. We’re going to wrap our arms around these families. We’re going to be there with them – not just for the days, but for the weeks and the months and the years to come. We’re going to let them know that they are loved and they are special. If they will allow us to carry some of their grief, we will do that for as long as we can."

Gov. Beshear says he spoke with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who also expressed his grief for this loss and agreeing that there are no state lines when it comes to helping each other grieve.

Here in Kentucky, and I know in Tennessee, we love Fort Campbell. We love all of the people who live here and work here. They are a part of our community – of who we are. Their loss today is our loss. We’re going to stand with both those who are here today, and again we’re going to make sure that these families know they’re loved, they’re not alone.

Gov. Beshear also thanked the first responders who came from all over Kentucky to the crash site.