Gov. Beshear highlights economic development investments in the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear highlighted economic development, infrastructure, and education during his weekly Team Kentucky address.

Nine tech-based businesses will receive a total of $900,000 in state funds through grants from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Funds Program.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced $15 million in grants will be awarded to 150 local Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) from the second round of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II). The GEER II grants will fund educational support services, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling.

Focusing on infrastructure, the governor says $11.8 Million in transportation funding will be available to local governments for street and road projects. The money is through discretionary transportation funding and will be used for 177 projects. Counties and cities will be reimbursed for the work done.

"One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better," said Gov. Beshear. "This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities."

Gov. Beshear says if a federal infrastructure plan is passed, it will be for larger projects.