Gov. Beshear orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember London police officer

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff to remember London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock.

Medlock, an officer with the London Police Department, was killed early Sunday when investigators say a suspected drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

The order goes from sunrise until sunset on Friday, November 4. Gov. Beshear is encouraging other individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in the tribute.

A graduate of North Laurel High School, Medlock was a volunteer firefighter with the Keavy Fire Department in addition to serving full-time with the City of London Police Department.

Funeral services for Officer Medlock will be held at noon on Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in London. Burial will follow at the Roark Cemetery in Keavy. The funeral service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the Bowling Funeral Home Facebook page.