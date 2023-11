(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to half-staff at all state buildings in honor of a Leslie County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Firefighter Regina Huffman of the Coon Creek Fire Department was killed in a crash while responding to a call on October 28.

According to the Governor's Office, funeral services will occur on November 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home in Hyden.

Gov. Beshear encourages others to join in this tribute.