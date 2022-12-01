Gov. Beshear announces opening of first female-only juvenile detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear announced the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center in Campbell County. He says this is necessary to keep the girls who are in state custody safe.

A recent riot broke out at Adair Regional Detention Center in November and is currently under investigation. Beshear can't go into details but he says there was violence against the female population.

The big question some may wonder: aren't the girls kept separate from the boys? Beshear says yes but it is clearly not good enough.

He says the current juvenile justice system in Kentucky is outdated and isn’t doing a good job keeping people safe. More changes to Kentucky's antiquated juvenile system will be announced soon.

The state is recruiting 15 people to work at the detention center. Find more information on job roles, requirements, pay, etc., here.