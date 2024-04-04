Gov. Beshear visits Jessamine County area damaged by tornado

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Jessamine County on Wednesday following severe weather that left damage across the state.

An industrial park in Nicholasville off of Park Central Avenue suffered major damage, including collapsed buildings, downed powerlines and broken gas lines.

Several buildings were marked "condemned" by the city.

Crews were out across the area Wednesday, working to clean up in the aftermath.

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor met with local first responders and the Nicholasville mayor, Alex Carter, to survey the area.

"These are businesses that are important to people, and it'll be tough to rebuild, but we'll get through it. We'll get through it together. We can replace the building and a business. We can't bring back someone who's been lost," Beshear said onsite.

No injuries were reported in the area despite the extensive damage.

Beshears asks anyone who suffered tornado damage on Tuesday to thoroughly document it and file a report with their local emergency management office, as it could impact statewide FEMA funding.

"Even if you're thinking you're insured and might not need any help yourself, the damage you report yourself might help us get to that threshold to help somebody that truly does need that individual assistance."

Business owners and utility crews spent all day working to clean up debris and fix power lines on Wednesday.

Wayne Musick, owner of The Boot Store, was cleaning out a damaged storage building while the governor was in town.

"There's two options when you fall in a hole. You can either climb out or hire a decorator. I don't know any decorators," Musick said.

He expressed gratitude that his store and storage building didn't suffer the extreme damage that other businesses face.

"I consider myself blessed because a lot of these guys don't have any more buildings," he said.