Governor Andy Beshear announces he will seek reelection

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear made it official today. He will seek reelection next year.

Joined by his family, including his father Steve who served two terms as governor, Governor Andy Beshear walked into the office of Secretary of State Michael Adams to hand-deliver the paperwork for his next gubernatorial campaign.

Governor Beshear's first term was highlighted by strong economic endeavors across the state, but will also be remembered for some of the state's greatest tragedies. The flooding in Eastern Kentucky, tornadoes in Western Kentucky, and the COVID-19 pandemic all took place during his first term in office.

Governor Beshear said, "History will be written at a later date, but if you think about it, it's not just the pandemic. We've been through a lot as Kentuckians... pandemic that's taken over 17,000 Kentucky lives... been through the worst tornado disaster and flooding disaster we've ever seen. But, I think we'll be remembered for those in our perseverance — how Kentuckians pulled up in people's driveways they never met and said, 'how can I help?'"

The governor says he's not worried about who emerges from the Republican primary. He pointed to other recent gubernatorial races where he noted that strong pandemic leadership helped lead to reelection.