Governor Beshear, First Lady, Unveil Derby Poster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were part of an annual Kentucky Derby tradition at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday.

The first lady helped to unveil this year’s Governor’s Derby Celebration poster. According to Beshear’s office, it shows the “the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright chestnut foal gazing into the distance with his mom grazing peacefully by his side.”

It was designed by Kentucky artist Cassie Russell-Dossett. Beshear said her love of horses shone through in the poster.

"It reminds me a lot of what we are working to do every day for folks across the commonwealth and when you look at it all of us are going to see and feel the running out of darkness into brightness,” Beshear said. “The running out of COVID into a better day, running into our future.”

Beshear was also presented with a pink derby festival jacket for him to wear at the festival.