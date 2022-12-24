Watch Now
Governor Beshear: Over 41,000 customers without power

Posted at 7:26 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 20:07:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet tonight that over 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power right now.

Several outages are affecting the central Kentucky area. They can be viewed here.

Lexington is experiencing an outage area of around 5,000 customers without power.

There are no estimated times of restoration for any of these outages.

We have an active list of warming centers here.

