Governor Beshear: Over 41,000 customers without power

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet tonight that over 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power right now.

The most recent update shows there are just over 41,000 Kentucky homes currently without power. Our utility workers are out doing their best to restore services. Stay safe and warm! — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 23, 2022

Several outages are affecting the central Kentucky area. They can be viewed here.

Lexington is experiencing an outage area of around 5,000 customers without power.

There are no estimated times of restoration for any of these outages.

We have an active list of warming centers here.

