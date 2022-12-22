Warming centers, shelters open in central Kentucky area

(LEX 18) — A state of emergency was declared Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be "dangerously" cold weather Thursday evening and into the weekend.

With negative wind chill and single-digit temperatures, warming centers and shelters will be open throughout central Kentucky. Find a sampling below.

LEXINGTON

The city's 2022-2023 Emergency Winter Weather Plan can be found here.

MADISON COUNTY

Room in the Inn Berea, 200 Prospect Street

(**Limited Space, No Pets**)

Thursday: Registration 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday: By Prior Registration Only

Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, 699 Red Lick Road

Phone: 859-985-1692

Union City Volunteer Fire Department

2480 Union City Road

Phone: 659-623-3273

First United Methodist Church

401 W. Main Street

Phone: 859-623-3580

(**Will Run Background Checks for Those Utilizing 24hr Stay**)

Thursday: 8:00 p.m. to Overnight

Friday: 12:00 a.m. to Midnight

Waco Volunteer Fire Department

3892 Irvine Road

Phone: 859-369-7301

Thursday: 6:00 p.m. to Midnight

Friday: 1:00 p.m. to Midnight

White Hall Volunteer Fire Department

1289 Boonesborough Road

Phone: 859-626-5144

Thursday: 7:00 p.m. to Overnight

Friday: 12:00 a.m. to Noon

These organizations have volunteered to act as warming centers and cannot guarantee provision

of meals, blankets, or resources. Please contact the organization directly to ask for hours of

operation or what resources they may provide.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency supports community preparedness by providing educational opportunities, early warning systems, and coordination during disasters.

Madison County EMA/CSEPP can be reached at (859) 624-4787. More information can be

found at www.madisoncountyky.us/ema and www.prepareky.com, or on our Facebook, Twitter,

and Instagram Social Media pages: @MadisonCoKyEMA.

LAUREL COUNTY

A Warming Center will be located at West London Baptist Church, 360 Parker Road in London, next to Saint Joseph Hospital. The center will be available Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Any questions regarding the Warming Center, please call or leave a message at 859-428-8530.

BOURBON COUNTY

A Warming Center will be open, now until further notice in the Bland building at the County Park and at the Paris High Cafeteria. The center will be available Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.