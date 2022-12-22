Warming centers, shelters open in central Kentucky area

(LEX 18) — A state of emergency was declared Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be "dangerously" cold weather Thursday evening and into the weekend.
With negative wind chill and single-digit temperatures, warming centers and shelters will be open throughout central Kentucky. Find a sampling below.
LEXINGTON
The city's 2022-2023 Emergency Winter Weather Plan can be found here.
MADISON COUNTY
Room in the Inn Berea, 200 Prospect Street
(**Limited Space, No Pets**)
Thursday: Registration 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday: By Prior Registration Only
Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, 699 Red Lick Road
Phone: 859-985-1692
Union City Volunteer Fire Department
2480 Union City Road
Phone: 659-623-3273
First United Methodist Church
401 W. Main Street
Phone: 859-623-3580
(**Will Run Background Checks for Those Utilizing 24hr Stay**)
Thursday: 8:00 p.m. to Overnight
Friday: 12:00 a.m. to Midnight
Waco Volunteer Fire Department
3892 Irvine Road
Phone: 859-369-7301
Thursday: 6:00 p.m. to Midnight
Friday: 1:00 p.m. to Midnight
White Hall Volunteer Fire Department
1289 Boonesborough Road
Phone: 859-626-5144
Thursday: 7:00 p.m. to Overnight
Friday: 12:00 a.m. to Noon
These organizations have volunteered to act as warming centers and cannot guarantee provision
of meals, blankets, or resources. Please contact the organization directly to ask for hours of
operation or what resources they may provide.
Madison County Emergency Management Agency supports community preparedness by providing educational opportunities, early warning systems, and coordination during disasters.
Madison County EMA/CSEPP can be reached at (859) 624-4787. More information can be
found at www.madisoncountyky.us/ema and www.prepareky.com, or on our Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram Social Media pages: @MadisonCoKyEMA.
LAUREL COUNTY
A Warming Center will be located at West London Baptist Church, 360 Parker Road in London, next to Saint Joseph Hospital. The center will be available Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Any questions regarding the Warming Center, please call or leave a message at 859-428-8530.
BOURBON COUNTY
A Warming Center will be open, now until further notice in the Bland building at the County Park and at the Paris High Cafeteria. The center will be available Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.