Grieving families fight for bill that would require AEDs in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The families of two Kentucky teenagers who died on high school ball fields are hoping to prevent the same from happening to anyone else.

Matt Mangine Sr. and Logan Batson joined several lawmakers who are hoping to move HB-331 to the floor for a vote during this legislative session. The bill would mandate that every middle and high school in the state have an AED, or defibrillator on-site.

“After he passed, we learned he had a rare heart condition. We also found out that if there had been an AED on the field, he might be telling his story today,” said Logan Batson, the brother of Cameron who died in 2010 in northern Kentucky while playing soccer.

The bill includes language that would require AED and CPR training for every coach and up to three more faculty members.

Bill sponsor, Ruth Ann Palumbo of Lexington, tells LEX 18 she hopes the bill will have its committee hearing on February 28.

