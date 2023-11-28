Group caught on camera trying to open car doors in Lexington neighborhood where thefts reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the past few weeks, multiple videos of people trying to get into vehicles in southeast Lexington have been captured.

Since Nov. 11, Lexington police have gotten reports of five stolen vehicles, five vehicle break-ins in the areas around Polo Club and Andover Hills, and one criminal mischief report.

In one security video captured off Polo Club Boulevard early Saturday morning, two vehicles appear to follow at least two people on foot trying the doors of cars parked in driveways.

In the Andover Hills neighborhood, Taylor Sears' security camera caught a similar situation a few weeks ago.

"It was pretty bold," Sears said. "4 o'clock in the morning, and thankfully, my truck was locked, so they weren't able to get in, but we did catch them at the house across the street. I think they actually tried to get into theirs as well."

Duke Ferguson lives on the same street as Sears and doesn't realize what's been happening.

"Definitely want to remember to keep my doors locked," Ferguson said. "That's concerning."

When asked about the situation, Lexington police issued a reminder to keep car doors locked and not to leave valuables or keys in vehicles. They also said that with the holidays approaching, it's important not to leave shopping bags in clear view in cars.

Sears, who owns a security business, echoed that advice.

"Don't leave stuff sitting out where they can see," Sears said. "They're looking for weapons, they're looking for keys sitting out, they're looking for sunglasses and phones and any electronics – definitely don't leave it unlocked with the keys in."

Lexington police said that the car thefts and break-ins in southeast Lexington are still under investigation, and they encourage anyone with information or video to share it with police.