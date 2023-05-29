Group marches 22 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide

(LEX 18) — Each step on this Memorial Day was a somber reminder of the fight many veterans face when they're home.

"We want to raise awareness and help prevent it from happening," said Tiffany Walker.

She's talking about veteran suicide.

Walker joined Monday's walk from Richmond to Winchester — 22 miles total, representing the average number of veterans who die by suicide each day in the United States, according to the Veterans Affair Administration.

"I've been personally impacted by this even recently," Walker said. "We do this every year, and still the next year you lose somebody to suicide. And so we're doing what we can, but it's still happening, and we need to be out here every year until this is taken care of."

The annual walk began at 7:30 Monday morning at White Hall State Historic Site in Richmond. Brian Amburgey drove his truck alongside the group in support. He told LEX 18 he wants fellow service members to know they're not alone.

"All they gotta do is call," he said. "Call one of us. Come talk to us, come to the VFW post or American Legion. Somebody will come and talk to you. If it's 2 o'clock in the morning, we'll come out. We'll meet you, we'll sit down and we'll talk with you."

If you or someone you know needs help, support is available 24-7. Call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Military OneSource is also a resource for veterans and their families.

You can learn about military mental health here.