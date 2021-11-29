Group protests KU's removal of trees in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A last ditch effort to stop Kentucky Utilities from chopping down trees in the Lansdowne neighborhood has ended in an arrest.

Protesters have been protesting since 9 a.m. Monday morning as the first tree came down.

We are covering a protest on Landsowne in Lexington, where Kentucky Utilities is planning to cut down multiple trees in the median. Neighbors are standing underneath one of the trees and talking to police. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/oDVariXHGK — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) November 29, 2021

Police arrested one woman who refused to move out from under a tree. Once she was arrested, crews began to chop down one of the trees as neighbors watched from the sidewalk.

Crews are now chopping a tree down. pic.twitter.com/fOjNn96Njz — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) November 29, 2021

One woman told LEX 18 that she doesn't understand why a small tree like this one poses a threat to the power line above it.

Other protesters told LEX 18 that they want more compromise and for more communication with the utility company.

A KU spokesperson said that the company understands why neighbors are upset, but removing these trees is critical to protect the safety and reliability of their system.

