Group protests KU's removal of trees in Lexington neighborhood

Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:22:12-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A last ditch effort to stop Kentucky Utilities from chopping down trees in the Lansdowne neighborhood has ended in an arrest.

Protesters have been protesting since 9 a.m. Monday morning as the first tree came down.

Police arrested one woman who refused to move out from under a tree. Once she was arrested, crews began to chop down one of the trees as neighbors watched from the sidewalk.

One woman told LEX 18 that she doesn't understand why a small tree like this one poses a threat to the power line above it.

Other protesters told LEX 18 that they want more compromise and for more communication with the utility company.

A KU spokesperson said that the company understands why neighbors are upset, but removing these trees is critical to protect the safety and reliability of their system.

