Hamburg East is coming: Work begins new multi-purpose development near I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hamburg section of Lexington is about to get a significant addition as construction has started on the new Hamburg East complex.

“Apartments, restaurants, offices, and some retail space” are all a part of the development, said Joe Brumley of Cowgill, Inc.

Cowgill owns and manages several apartment units across Lexington. This enormous piece of land near I-75 and Winchester Road was purchased by its owners in 1999.

“He really just held it because he wanted to do something great for Lexington and central Kentucky and all of Kentucky,” Brumley said.

With Baptist Health already in place at this location, UK Healthcare will be joining them. As Brumley said, they’d be considered the “anchor tenant” for this property. Apartment units will range in price to accommodate budgets of all kinds, and he noted that several national chains have expressed interest in moving into this space. Still, they aren’t quite ready to make that announcement regarding a list of tenants.

With a new school for Fayette County and additional housing units currently being constructed, Winchester Road near the interstate will be busy with traffic, as if it isn’t already. Mr. Brumley said they’ve painstakingly studied that situation.

“If anything, we think the traffic will improve. We’ve got a really robust infrastructure, and there’s going to be improvements to Winchester Road and Polo Club Boulevard,” he said. “Everything has been designed to accommodate the future healthcare demand it’ll create there,” he added.

Brumley said it’ll take a decade to complete this project, but ready-to-use phases will open over time and begin next year.

“We think some of the early use will be restaurants, hotels, and then apartments,” he stated.