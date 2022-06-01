Harrodsburg church sends support to mass shooting victims

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Mt. Pleasant Church in Harrodsburg gathered for a memorial and balloon release to remember the victims of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

"It makes me feel like I'm helping in a way. I may not be there with them, but my heart is with them," said event coordinator Denise Driscoll. "We want to send them our love. I'd love to be there to hug every one of them, all the families, and to tell them we love them and we've been praying for them and will continue to pray for them."

The members gathered outside their church building to read the names and ages of each victim and for a short message.

"This world may be in deep darkness, but we are the bearers of light," Driscoll said to the group.

The pain of the shootings cut deeply through the hundreds of miles that separate Kentucky from the shooting sites. Driscoll and the other church members hope they can bridge those same miles with love.

"They need to know that us here in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, we love them and we are thinking and praying for them," Driscoll said.

