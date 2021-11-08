Watch
Hazard High School principal, two staffers reprimanded for 'man pageant' during homecoming assembly

Hazard High School Athletics/Facebook
Posted at 4:15 PM, Nov 08, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hazard High School Principal Donald "Happy" Mobelini and two other staffers were given written reprimands by the district in late October.

This came one day after a homecoming event with male students simulating lap dances and female students pretending to serve beer while wearing Hooter's t-shirts.

The Lexington Herald-Leader received a copy of the reprimands signed by Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs.

The three written reprimands were identical. Those involved will have to attend training approved by the school district at their personal expense, according to the reprimands.

