Hazard High School principal, two staffers reprimanded for 'man pageant' during homecoming assembly

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hazard High School Principal Donald "Happy" Mobelini and two other staffers were given written reprimands by the district in late October.

Hazard High School Athletics/Facebook

This came one day after a homecoming event with male students simulating lap dances and female students pretending to serve beer while wearing Hooter's t-shirts.

Hazard High School Athletics/Facebook

The Lexington Herald-Leader received a copy of the reprimands signed by Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs.

The three written reprimands were identical. Those involved will have to attend training approved by the school district at their personal expense, according to the reprimands.