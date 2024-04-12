'He just has to win': UK fans discuss coach Pope over breakfast at Winchell's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When LEX 18 arrived during the breakfast rush, UK's new coach was already the topic of conversation for Cats fans at Winchell's.

Ray Davis and Frank Byron are longtime fans and alumni. They said they're ready to see what coach Mark Pope brings to the table.

"I think this is a great hire," said Davis. "He played at UK, he was a good kid when he was here. He just has to win, and he will. And he will, because UK is UK."

"He'll not be as good a recruiter as Calipari, maybe," said Byron. But he may recruit people who will stay awhile and create a culture of winning."

They're not the only ones looking forward to a change of pace. Winchell's server Ebba Atwood attended UK when Pope won a national championship. She said she's excited to see him as a Wildcat again but knows he has big shoes to fill.

"I think it'll be a lot of pressure because he did play here, and he's come back," she said. "I think it'll be a lot of pressure."

But just like her regulars, she'll be cheering him on and said everyone else should, too.

