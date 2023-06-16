'He up and died on us': Son’s hilarious obituary goes viral

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — If laughter is the best medicine, then the family of James Loveless will be healed in no time. Mr. Loveless passed away on Wednesday and his son wrote an obituary that is not to be missed!

“He would’ve liked for people to talk about the fun stuff. So I talked about some of the interesting aspects of his life,” Rocky Loveless said from the field next to his sister’s home in Eubank. This is the same field that’ll host the “funeral” on Saturday.

“No funeral, we’re having a BBQ,” Rocky said, before noting that his father preferred to be cremated.

Rocky was told by the people at the Pulaski Funeral Home that his obituary generated more page views for them than the home has ever had before. And it is getting a lot of attention on social media platforms too.

In the obit he talked about his father’s passion for fried foods, steak, chili cheese dogs, beer (cold or room temperature), cars, swimming, poker and women.

“All of those women’s names, those are all women that really happened,” Rocky said.

In the obituary while listing surviving family members, Rocky labeled himself as being James’s ‘second favorite son.’ He was couching a hint of sadness in the silliness.

“It was an insecurity I always had. I always felt like I was the second favorite, even though I wasn’t,” he explained.

The obit is five paragraphs long, and it’s funny from top to bottom. And, according to Rocky, it’s all true. But as he spoke, one thing became very obvious; the last line of the obituary, the one that reads: “He will be moderately missed,” was a blatant lie.

“Yeah. I’ll miss him a lot,” Rocky said while fighting back a bit of emotion.

Read the obituary here: James Loveless Obituary 2023 - Pulaski Funeral Home

Click here to donate to the James Loveless “funeral” BBQ fund: Fundraiser by Rocky Loveless : Memorial Busch and BBQ Funds for James Loveless (gofundme.com)

