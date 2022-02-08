'He was full of life': Landon Hayes honored at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 24 hours after they first learned of his death, Landon Hayes' family, friends, and neighbors gathered on Corral Street in Lexington to pay tribute to him.

"He was full of life," his father, Louis Hayes, said. "He loved to make others smile."

Hayes, 10, died Sunday when he was shot by Tyrus Lathem, 22, according to Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner's office. Lathem then allegedly killed himself.

His father said the large crowd of people that formed Monday night was a testament to his son's character.

"He had a lot of adult friends," Hayes said. "A lot of older guys who liked him. He was known around the community."

During the vigil, Monday, family and friends released balloons and prayed.

"We'll praise his name and his life every day," Hayes said. "He won't be forgotten."

In an interview with LEX 18, Hayes recounted the moments after the coroner brought his son's body outside Sunday.

"I gave him a hug," he said. "I gave him a kiss and was able to tell him I loved him. He knows his daddy loved him."

