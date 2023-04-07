'He was just always smiling': Community gathers to remember Andrew Dodson

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Braving the cold temperatures, hundreds of people piled into the Center of Rural Development in Somerset Thursday to remember Andrew Dodson.

Among the people in the crowd were some of his teammates like Brayden Ping and Tommy York.

"He was a very positive kid. A fun spirit. There was nothing you could pick out on Andrew that was bad,' they said.

17-year-old Andrew Dodson died Monday after sustaining a head injury at a practice game for Pulaski County High School's football team.

The news of his death brought out people from all over the Bluegrass including old family friends Bill and Sheila Meece.

"A terrible tragedy. We just wanted to pay respects to them," said Sheila.

They said Andrew came from a long line of pastors and when he wasn't playing football, he was volunteering in the community he loved so much.

"There are so many people praying for them. Andrew has impacted so many lives. His mom and dad are held in such high regard and just a great family," said Bill.

Angela Riddick watched Andrew grow up and remembers him being a lovable spirit from a young age.

"He was just always smiling. Just had a great personality," she recalled.

A personality and player that may be gone, but one that the community of Pulaski County will never forget.

There will be another visitation Friday followed by a funeral service.

