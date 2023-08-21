Heat wave: City, partners put hot weather plan in place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We’re at the beginning of what will likely end up being the longest, hottest stretch of weather we’ve had all season.

When that happens local governments and their partners have no choice but to spring into action. In this case, the action is coming from the Catholic Action Center.

“Those who have no home have a community that cares,” said CAC Director, Ginny Ramsey.

Ramsey asked for the community to come through by donating 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. As of 9 a.m. Monday her office had received roughly 2,000. She asked for that item because they can be frozen and won’t spoil once they begin to thaw while her “Compassionate Caravan” is making the rounds to hand them out.

In addition to feeding those in need, Ramsey is urging them to get to cooling centers, which the city is opening as part of its hot weather plan. She’ll also be bringing water and sunscreen to those who have no choice but to be outside most of the day.

“They can be fried. We see them fried,” she said of sunburn victims of this weather. “When we’re out giving them sandwiches and water, etc., if their needs are greater than just that, or human kindness, we let them know” (we can help), she added.

Ramsey can coordinate this type of effort, as she’ll do when the temperatures plummet during the winter and it’s not safe to be outside, but without the people of central Kentucky she couldn’t pull this off.

“Each individual act of kindness is what the Compassionate Caravan really delivers,” she said.

She received about 2,000 acts of kindness before even walking into the office on Monday morning.