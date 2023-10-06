Hedging their bet: problem gambling council expecting a rise in addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was revealed earlier this week that Kentucky took in roughly 68 million dollars in sports wagering handle during the first weekend of the online and mobile app launch. Those two elements add ease to the process; most experts will tell you they aren’t surprised to see such a large number.

But with the success of the first month of legal sports wagering in the Commonwealth comes the apparent problem of addictive gambling.

“The numbers aren’t in for September yet, but reports are calls are increasing from people who want information or to discuss their gambling,” said Mike Stone, who heads the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

Mr. Stone feels the problem is looming and is inevitable.

“This does increase the accessibility and availability,” he said on Friday morning from his office.

Stone said his office was given $500,000 off the top to be the state’s mitigator of these issues. That number represents 2.5% of the state’s estimated 23 million dollar profit. But we’ll blow past that number, so the council will likely receive a lot more. And that will help since the half-million dollar offering helped with the initial infrastructure.

“We felt comfortable that the $500,000 would help us get the program built,” Stone said.

But now they’ll need to staff the agency, as more and more people are likely to seek some help.

“The availability and accessibility to pick up your cell phone and use it, essentially, as a convenient casino or sports book, exacerbates the situation,” he said.