Help for Zeke: Wreck leaves man badly injured, family hopes for miracle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We offered Kylie Byrd a chance to step outside to get some fresh air while we talked, but she wouldn’t do it. Ezekiel Byrd’s fiance isn’t leaving his bedside.

“I’ve been here since last Sunday,” she said from his room in the ICU at UK Chandler Hospital.

On Sunday, April 30, Zeke Byrd was ejected from the pick-up truck in which he was a passenger when the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole in Madison County. He suffered numerous injuries, including brain trauma. He’s essentially on life support.

“His oxygen levels have been decreasing since yesterday,” Byrd said. “If they keep decreasing at the level they’ve been going, they said he’ll be in organ failure, including his heart,” she continued to explain.

Kylie Byrd

Kylie said Zeke holds down several jobs, always doing his best to provide for her and the four daughters they have together.

“He does anything he can for the kids and me. He’s always been like that,” she boasted about her fiance.

Kylie has established a GoFundMe page to help not only with the medical bills, which figure to be exorbitant but just in case of a worst-case scenario.

“He doesn’t have life insurance. What 25-year-old does?” she wondered.

The girls are being cared for by a family friend, while mom rides this out with Zeke in the hospital. Doctors can’t give her a long-term prognosis because they just don’t know at this time.

Kylie Byrd

“I don’t leave unless they make me leave the room,” she said.

She then talked about the kind of person she’s planning to marry.

“He would give somebody the shirt off his back, or his last dollar. We’ve stopped so many times for people on the side of the road on the interstate just to see if they needed help,” she said.

Kylie said Zeke has made the most of his life despite a difficult upbringing. She’s hoping he’s got one more big win in him.

If you’d like to help Zeke, Kylie and their daughters, follow this link to their GoFundMe page: Fundraiser by Joanne Pasternak : Help support the Ezekiel Byrd Family (gofundme.com)

