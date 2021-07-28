Heo Kwang-Hee upsets Momota Kento as final men's singles badminton group stage wraps up

In a shocking upset, World No. 1 Momota Kento lost to South Korea's Heo Kwang-Hee in straight sets. Momota was heavily favored to win the gold, but his Olympics came to an early end when Heo defeated him 21-15, 21-19. Now that the two-time world champion has been eliminated, it seems the path to the top of the podium is wide open.

The Group A match was not the only upset. Mark Caljouw (NED) eliminated India's Sai Praneeth, who was favored to win Group D, 21-14, 21-14. Though the final scores don't reflect it, the first set was particularly close until Caljouw pulled away.

After nearly dropping the first set, Kevin Cordon (GUA) looked strong in the second to down Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long 22-20, 21-13. Cordon, who finished atop Group C, scored the winning point on a jumping shot and had an emotional reaction to the victory.

In Group P, Chou Tien-Chen (TPE) downed Brian Yang (CAN) 21-18, 16-21, 22-20. At 19, Yang is the youngest competitor in the men's singles event.

Anthony Ginting (INA) qualified to the knockout round by defeating Russian Sergey Sirant (ROC) 21-12, 21-10.