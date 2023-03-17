High school pep bands join forces at Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two high school pep bands are learning a lot about teamwork at the KHSAA Boy's Sweet 16 in Lexington this week.

"Our Martin County band is small, but mighty," said Martin County band director Cassie Hites. "We were not able to make it to our district and regional games, due to bus driver shortages that we're facing across the state."

Pike Central High School played games after Martin County and so their pep band stepped up to play for Martin County during the tournament.

"From there, it grew into this support system, that has been absolutely awesome to see," Hites said.

Thursday, as the Martin County boys' basketball team took on Frederick Douglass High School in the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena, Pike Central tagged along.

"We've felt like rivals in the past, but you wouldn't even know. We've almost forgotten in the last few days," said Will Burchett, a Pike Central trumpet player.

"In Eastern Kentucky, we're the kind of people who will give you the shirt off the back, make sure that you're taken care of. We're all one big family, and we make things happen," Hites said.

"It means greatness to us. We have very, very, very friendly people to help us out when we need it and I will, all of us, will help them when they need to," said Martin County percussionist Justin Eller.

On the court, Martin County faced a hard loss. Back in Eastern Kentucky, it's been a tough year. When times are difficult, though, neighbors always step in. The way they see it, school spirit doesn't overshadow the spirit of togetherness.

"Music is universal. It extends to everything. It touches everything. It's kind of a metaphor for everything we go through," Burchett said.

"To have them support each other is, basically, a light in dark times. We've gone through some bad things, a lot of bad things, but having good people to help you rise up will help you a lot," Eller said.

