High school seniors compete in welding competition

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Welding Institute hosted its fifth annual weld competition for high school seniors across the country. More than 130 seniors from 11 states traveled to Fleming County to compete for prizes and meet future employers.

“Kentucky Welding Institute puts on a competition that is based on a job test,” said Ashley Applegate, director of training at KWI. “This is a direct pathway into the employment and in the welding industry. We have a tent full of contractors that are ready to hire welders after six months of KWI training.”

According to the American Welding Society, more than 300,000 welding jobs will open in the next four years. Through this competition, KWI created relationships with contractors to visit with the students.

One of these contractors, Satchel Gray, attended KWI.

“KWI offered me a lot of advantages in my life,” Gray said. “What I’m trying to do is create a bridge between KWI and my company.”

Sheraden Arrasmith, an instructor at KWI, shared her perspective of seeing her students engage with employers.

“It’s a door opener for them,” Arrasmith said. “Without this competition they might not have the opportunity to meet the people that might employ them one day.”

At the end of the day, Missouri’s Kyle Bruns took the top prize, as well as a $14,000 scholarship. Just behind, Alexandria Courtney from nearby Scott County finished second. She earned $12,000 in scholarships as well.

Through this competition, KWI hopes to provide more opportunities for future welders of all ages.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are,” said Applegate. “We’ve had students as old as 53 and as young as 18 years old in our building.”