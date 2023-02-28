High winds knock tree onto car in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were high wind gusts all across the LEX 18 viewing area Monday. For the most part, the wind didn't do a lot of damage in our area, but it did create some headaches.

In Winchester, the wind proved too much for a tree that has withstood years of storms. The kids in the Lopez house said storms make them nervous, but they weren't expecting anything big to happen.

"I was scared, but I didn't expect anything to happen, because it's happened before, even worse," said Jayden Lopez.

Turns out, the Lopez kids had the right instinct. Jayden said he heard a gust kick up, then a cracking noise.

"It was the tree, and then it just fell. Lights started to flicker," Jayden said.

"I didn't know what else to do than just run to my mom!" said Jayden's sister, Veronica.

Michelle Lopez was just wrapping up her work from home shift.

"I get off at 5:00 and at 4:50, they start running in the house screaming, 'The tree hit your car!'. I just though maybe they were exaggerating a bit, then I opened the door and saw a whole tree on the car," Michelle Lopez said.

The big tree trunk came crashing down onto the family car, smashing out a window and denting the body. They've only had that car about a year, but they've made some memories in it, including a family trip to Utah. They're not sure if it can be repaired.

"The tree just fell on it and just destroyed it. I don't think we can fix it, because it did a lot," Veronica said.

The tree also yanked down a utility line, knocking out power to the home. Michelle Lopez said workers told her they hoped to restore power by Tuesday. They're all just glad they were inside when the tree came crashing down.

No one was hurt.