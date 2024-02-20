'His gift was music': Lexington rocker remembered after battle with rare cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local musicians are reflecting on the life of a local rocker who leaves behind a permanent mark on the Lexington music scene.

That mark could be felt inside CD Central on Monday, the record store Robby Cosenza used to frequent.

Cosenza was a member of a long list of Lexington bands over the course of several decades, like Pontius Copilot, Vandaveer, These United States, and Horse Feathers, to name just a few.

Sarah Law

A drummer, singer and songwriter, Cosenza played shows across the city, even while he endured a long battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, leiomyosarcoma, or LMS.

Over the weekend, the 50-year-old rocker passed away. His fans, bandmates and friends are left with nothing but words of admiration and gratitude for the musician.

"He was just someone that people were drawn to and, you know, you just sort of waited your turn for an opportunity to meet him," said Erin Reynolds, owner of The Green Lantern, where Cosenza routinely played.

When you ask Robby Cosenza's friends and bandmates about who he was, they'll tell you he lived and breathed music.

Reynolds described Cosenza as a supremely talented, yet humble man whose energy was "infectious".

Sarah Law

It's a sentiment his bandmate of 20 years, J. Tom Hnatow, also shared.

"I think that was the first question he asked me--'Do you like Bob Dylan?' And then, 'What's your favorite record?'" he said.

Monday, Hnatow walked through the rock section of CD Central, pointing out Cosenza's favorite artists—Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and of course, Bob Dylan.

Cosenza, much like music itself, was known for bringing people together.

"It's the ultimate unifier," Hnatow said. "You can not speak the same language as someone and music can bring you together."

Cosenza leaves behind a void in the Lexington music scene, but those who knew him said his influence will live on.

"I mean if he's not the greatest, I don't know who is," said Reynolds.

