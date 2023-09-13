'His legacy will live on': Coach Kidd remembered for his impact across Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — There weren’t many places in Madison County for Roy Kidd to hide. He won over 300 games and two national championships at Eastern Kentucky University over 39 seasons as head football coach. The football stadium is named for him, and a statue of his likeness is behind one of the end zones, so blending into the woodwork wasn’t an option in this town.

Coach Kidd seemingly embraced that part of his job until he was placed into hospice care six days before his passing on Tuesday. Roy Kidd never took himself too seriously, so being out and about around Richmond wasn’t beneath him.

“He and his family came in a few times. It was great having them,” said Benny Biggs. Biggs works at the Sonny’s BBQ location in Richmond, not far from campus.

“My little cousin played at Eastern, recently, so we just give a lot of respect to Coach Kidd around here,” Biggs said before the lunch crowd would arrive the day after Roy Kidd died at the age of 91.

When Kidd came to Sonny’s, Biggs said the other patrons would mostly let him eat in peace, but they all knew they were in the presence of a legend whenever he walked in.

“Yeah, it was big deal,” he said of Kidd’s visits. “Everyone here knows who Roy Kidd was. His legacy will live on,” Biggs continued.

For the record, Biggs said Coach Kidd always went for the sliced brisket!