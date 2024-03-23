History dug up in Montgomery County

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Equal Justice Initiative dug up history in Montgomery County today. As part of the soil collection project, EJI located the spot in Mt. Sterling where they believe a mob lynched 23-year-old James Mitchell in June of 1882.

“In the soil, there is blood of victims of racial violence and lynching,” said event organizer Valerie Scott. “In the soil, there is also opportunity for new life, a chance to grow, something hopeful.”

The hope for Scott lies in sharing the truth of the past to allow healing in the future.

“I like people to take away a sense of healing, a sense of knowing the truth, a sense of, it’s okay to talk about it.”

The dirt dug up from around Mt. Sterling ended up in three jars, two with James Mitchell’s name on it, and one with the word “unknown” across the front.

Two of the jars will make their way to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, to join a wall of jars from across the country.

Valerie Scott

Back in Mt. Sterling, a historical marker will go up later this year to remember James Mitchell. The marker has support from the mayor and members of the community.

“It shows the diversity, it shows the support, and it shows that we are in this together,” Scott said.

With the dirt dug from the past out of the way, the new soil gives signs of hope for a united future.