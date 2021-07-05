Holiday weekend travel wraps up on the road

SCOTTY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a weekend of holiday celebrations, many Americans hit the road to get home today. AAA estimates nearly 50 million Americans traveled this past weekend, the majority driving to their destination.

Drivers at a rest stop along I-75 in Scott County told LEX18 they were traveling for many reasons. Some left the lake early to beat the traffic, others were headed home after a weekend with family. Almost everyone said it felt great to hit the road after the pandemic kept us home for more than a year.

“We have a great-granddaughter, third great-grandchild,” said Trevor Cox, who was driving to Canada with his wife from Florida. “Never seen her. We've been stuck out of Canada because of the virus. So we'll be seeing her, she's over a year old.”

Megan and Mindy were headed home after a weekend on the water at Norris Lake in Tennessee. While they said they hit major traffic on July 1st as they drove down, their trip Monday was much smoother so far.

“We’ve been having great luck today,” they said.

Eugene French was also driving back to Ohio and said traffic on the interstate was pretty normal for this time of year.

“Maybe a little heavy,” he said. “We ain't hit nothing real bad yet.”

The rest stop saw a steady flow of travelers all morning, even as traffic on the interstate remained calm.

“Nice drive up here, I must admit today,” Cox said. “I'm slow though. I don't move as fast as some of these guys, especially in the mountains.”

