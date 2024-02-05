Homeless community conducting online survey, meeting with legislators in effort to change bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of Kentucky's homeless community are working to gather public support as legislators consider a bill that would criminalize unauthorized camping in public areas. They're trying to get as many people as possible to take an online survey about people's attitudes toward the homeless community. They will bring the results to a meeting with legislators on Wednesday.

It didn't take long for the details of House Bill 5 to make it to Lexington's homeless community.

"Saddened, shocked," said Aren Gayhart, who stays at the Catholic Action Center, when asked how she felt about the bill.

House Bill 5 is a big piece of legislation covering a wide variety of public safety issues. One part of it outlaws camping in public places like a sidewalk, under a bridge, or in a park when that area has not been designated for camping. It would be a class B misdemeanor for the second and subsequent offenses.

"You have to do what you have to do. You don't have another choice or another option. For most people, this is the last stop," Gayhart said.

"If I get locked out at curfew, I have nowhere to go, so I would be sleeping on the street until I can come in the next day," she added.

Gayhart is a member of Lexington's Street Voice Council, basically a city council for the homeless community to discuss issues they face. On Wednesday, they plan to meet with legislators in Frankfort.

"Pretty much let them know that we're human too. Our thoughts and ideas and decisions matter also," Gayhart said.

Before that meeting, they're also trying to gather public support. The Catholic Action Center has helped them put together fliers to hand out that link people to an online survey, asking people about their attitudes toward the homeless community. Catholic Action Center director Ginny Ramsey hopes the meeting can have an impact.

"They don't get an opportunity to speak to these who are their constituents, so it will be a time that they can talk about, not just the bill but about who they are, what they like, which sports team in Kentucky they like the most," Ramsey said.

Ramsey and Gayhart hope that connection can give lawmakers a new perspective.

"We're fighting for our rights. We're humans, too. We don't choose to be homeless," Gayhart said.

Anyone can take the online survey until 11:45 p.m. Monday evening.

