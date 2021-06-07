Hometown feels the impact of I-75 crash

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The biggest impact of the wrong-way crash that left six dead may be felt more than 60 miles from the site.

Catherine Greene was driving her family's Toyota north in the correct direction when they were hit by a wrong-way driver.

Inside the vehicle with Greene were four children: Santanna, Karmen, Brayden, and Jack. All five family members died.

"She loved her children. She would do anything for those children," said Trish Bryant, Catherine Greene's adoptive mother. "It's very very hard. And the mere number, five at once, is very hard to handle."

The family was about an hour from their home in Owen County.

A little more than 2,000 Kentuckians call the city of Owenton home. In Saturday's crash, the community lost five members of its close-knit town family.

"Everybody knows everybody," said Mayor Adam Gaines. "In instances like this, it's an excellent thing because the community, immediately when somebody is affected, especially that badly, everybody tries to open their arms and try to help every way that they possibly can."

Mayor Gaines says the Greene’s are part of the fabric of the community. The parents are from here. The kids go to the local schools.

Gaines considers the husband and father, Jon Greene, his little brother.

They even each have a daughter named Karmen that were the same age.

"She (Karmen Greene) was fantastic, just an excellent child. Always happy. Always greet you with a big hug," said Gaines.

He says the whole community will pull together to help Jon Greene get through this unimaginable pain.

"He's got outstanding moral character. And I think that with the support of the community and his family and friends, I mean, he's got a long road ahead of him," said Gaines.

