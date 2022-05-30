'Honoring Sacrifice:' Memorial Day ceremony returns to Lexington Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danny Feltner’s two sons weren’t in school today, but they still got an education.

“I’m here mainly to show my boys what Memorial Day means. What it really stands for,” the retired Army veteran said.

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols, the Memorial Day ceremony returned to the Lexington Cemetery on the hallowed grounds of the Union Army graveyard. At least one hundred people were in attendance for the morning’s ceremony, which last for about 45 minutes.

“I’m always amazed by the number of people out here,” said Marine Corps veteran, Doyle Rambo. “You don’t know the history behind them. Maybe it was their father, or grandfather, or brother, who knows? But they are here,” he continued.

Mr. Rambo served between the Korean War and Vietnam Wars. He knows he was lucky in that regard, and he’s been coming here for more than twenty years for those who weren’t as fortunate.

“Pay our homage to those who didn’t get back home. It’s very simple,” he said of his reason for being here each year.

Edward Bridges was here too, with his two grandchildren.

“To let them know this is important. Especially these days,” Bridges said.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying, a three rifle volley salute along with the playing of Taps, and a keynote address from a veteran who shared some thoughts about his time as an active armed forces member.