Hope Center in need of donations, facing higher demand than ever

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Workers at the Hope Center in Lexington say they're trying to help more people than ever before. They're asking anyone who can to donate winter weather gear.

"We're essentially running out as quick as we can get them in," said Destiny Oakley, assistant director of development at the Hope Center.

Oakley said they expanded this year, running a temporary shelter called Hope Village. It's a partnership between the Hope Center, the city, and the YMCA, which owns the property where they've built a temporary building.

"We're really thankful that we have the opportunity to help meet this need for the community, but it definitely also increases all of the food, gear, anything, staffing, all of those things are increasing as well," Oakley said.

"That's housing an additional 160-plus men and women each night. It's almost doubling the amount of people that we're serving on any given night," she added.

The Hope Center's permanent shelter is just for men. They refer families, women, and children to other shelters meant for them around town. The temporary shelter is open to everyone and even their pets. Oakley calls it a "no-barrier" shelter.

" You can come in as you are. We're going provide you help whether you've been denied from another shelter in town or you may have some form of mental health concern, we're going to still make sure that you have a warm place to sleep, a roof over your head," Oakley said.

As they work to serve a lot more people this winter, they'll take all the help they can get.

"Maybe you got a coat for Christmas or you're buying some things on holiday sales, so you need to clear out some room, get rid of that older coat that you haven't worn in a little while and donate it and allow it to help someone who's in need," Oakley said.

Anyone who has items to donate can drop them off at the Hope Center's emergency shelter on West Loudon Avenue on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

