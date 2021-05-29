Horsey Hundred Race returns to Scott County this weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A big event for Scott County's economy and culture is returning this weekend.

The Horsey Hundred kicks off on Saturday. Roughly 1,500 cyclists are expected to attend and race across central Kentucky.

"It is one of the highlight events of our Summer and we of course missed it last year due to COVID-19, but delighted to welcome back our guests this year," Mayor Tom Prather said.

Guests like avid cyclist Larry Hart drove up all the way from Spartanburg, South Carolina. He runs a cycling club in his town and decided to do the Horsey Hundred with his good friend Chuck Ellinger II.

"We're getting to see friends that we haven't got to see in, going on now, two years," Ellinger said. "We're getting ready to showcase I think some of the best riding in the whole world."

Cyclists travel to Georgetown from all over the country, trekking up to 100 miles throughout central Kentucky, navigating hills, mountains and horse farms.

But with the beauty also comes having to navigate the unexpected and potential danger.

"There are some spots that require (people) to be more careful than others," Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse said. "A lot of our backroads are one lane roads with one lane bridges or maybe a lane and a half. So those two places will be really cautious."

Even though it happened six years ago, the fatal crash of Lexington lawyer Mark Hinkel is still fresh in so many people's memory. A drunk driver killed him during the race. There will be officers at each of the busiest intersections, navigational aids, potholes, sharp turns and road hazards marked.

"Safety is our number one concern," Bosse said. "We ask for patience, both on the part of our motorist and our citizens."