How affirmative action ruling could impact HBCUs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Universities across the country are responding after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies. The decision will keep higher education admissions from using race as an explicit factor in decisions.

One segment that could see a large impact is historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

Frankfort is home to one such school, Kentucky State University.

"You would see more fairly well-qualified Black students perhaps not receiving admission to the Ivy League and looking for friendly and welcoming alternatives," said Kentucky State associate professor of political science Wilfred Reilly.

"I'll be the first to say that at Kentucky State and in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we welcome those students."

Under affirmative action, schools were able to use race-conscious admissions practices to improve diversity and inclusion in higher education.

Now, some believe more Black students will turn away from predominantly-white schools and instead, turn to HBCUs.

"I think the issue here was not to compromise anyone by affirmative action, but to ensure that you are supporting those who throughout their lives and throughout generations did not have the same opportunities," Howard University president Wayne Frederick told NBC News.

Howard University is one of the top HBCUs in the country. It has already seen a significant increase in applicants in recent years. Frederick said he anticipates more after the rulings.

Frederick said he also anticipates the school facing a number of legal challenges after the rulings.

Reilly argued that there is still a long way to go before strictly "merit-based" admissions are in place, as legacy students and athletes also get preference in the process.

"We are going to have to make some decisions down the road about what admissions should look like," he said.

Starting now, schools across the country will need to re-evaluate their admissions processes.

