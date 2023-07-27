How high school athletics are dealing with the summer heat

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The summer heat has high school athletic departments adapting to keep student-athletes safe as temperatures climb.

At Scott County High School, football practice commenced as scheduled Wednesday night after sweltering heat forced the soccer team to head indoors.

Head football coach Jim McKee said the team makes adjustments as needed depending on the weather day-to-day.

"Our number one responsibility as educators and coaches is protecting the people that we're in charge of," McKee said.

Practice safety is determined by following Kentucky High School Athletic Association guidelines.

KHSAA has a chart that guides athletics departments in making decisions about whether to cancel, modify or hold practice.

The latest addition to the guidelines allows districts to follow a WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) reading, which according to the National Weather Service, accounts for "temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover (solar radiation)".

At Scott County High School, head athletic trainer Dan Volpe is in charge of tracking heat conditions.

"Those decisions will be made close to practice times, so coaches can make decisions about whether they practice or not," Volpe said.

The reading is taken directly on each practice field to allow for the most accurate reading. On Wednesday, just before practice, the reading fell below the KHSAA threshold and practice went on as scheduled.

If the reading is above the threshold, changes are made to practice. Those changes may include more water breaks, or athletes may remove certain gear, like shoulder pads.

If severe enough, practice is required to be canceled.

McKee said summer weather is about adapting.

"If it's plan A, great. If it's plan B, we're ready," he said.

