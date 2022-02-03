How to watch Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue at the 2022 Winter Olympics

2018 Olympians Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are back at the Winter Olympics with a vengeance.

The Montreal-based U.S. ice dancers felt the disappointment of narrowly missing an Olympic medal at their debut four years ago and – in what they have promised is their final competitive season – are poised now more than ever for a run at the podium.

Hubbell and Donohue were third in the short dance in PyeongChang, then fell to fourth overall when Donohue put his hands down on the ice in the free dance.

They have since been on an international tear and are the only ice dancers to medal at all three world championships this quadrennium (silver in 2018, bronze in 2019, silver in 2021). Now in their 11th season together, their resume between the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics also includes medals from all seven of their Grand Prix assignments (including five gold), the 2018 Grand Prix Final title, 2020 Four Continents bronze, and two gold and two silver medals at the U.S. Championships.

Hubbell and Donohue will face stiff competition, though, from four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, 2021 world champions Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, reigning world bronze medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada, and fellow Americans and two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Chock/Bates, Hubbell/Donohue and Papadakis/Cizeron all train together at Ice Academy of Montreal under coaches Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer.

Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, will have double the chance at an Olympic medal this time around as they are also part of the U.S. squad selected for the team event and will compete in, at least, the rhythm dance for that competition. The U.S. earned bronze in the team event in both 2014 and 2018 and is expected to now contend with Japan for silver.

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue 2022 Winter Olympics Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb. 3 | 10:35 p.m. Team Event - Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb. 12 | 6 a.m. Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance - Free Dance NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information. Hubbell/Donohue may also compete in the free dance portion of the team event, as well as participate in the exhibition gala.