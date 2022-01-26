How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app when the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, begin this February.

Jump to section: NBC | Peacock | Cable Networks | NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app | Viewing guide

In a Winter Olympics first, but similar to its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, NBCU will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Feb. 4, on NBC and Peacock. The day will include live coverage in the morning followed by a special edition of TODAY, an afternoon Olympics preview show, and an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony, with a special focus on Team USA.

As with recent Winter Olympics, the NBC broadcast network will feature 18 nights of primetime coverage, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 3, the night before the Opening Ceremony. USA Network, the new home for many of NBC Sports’ biggest events, will be the cable home of the Winter Games, providing coverage from Feb. 2-20. And, Peacock will live stream all Winter Olympics coverage on its premium tier and immediately host replays of all competition to ensure fans won’t miss a moment.

Team USA is expected to feature all nine of its gold medalists from PyeongChang along with several other top medal contenders. They include: three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (snowboarding); 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim (snowboarding); three-time Olympic medalist, including two golds, Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing); three-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen (figure skating); two-time Olympic gold medalist David Wise (freestyle skiing); three-time Olympic medalist, including two golds, Jamie Anderson (slopestyle and big air); 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard (slopestyle); three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled); 2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins (cross-country skiing, who won gold with since-retired Kikkan Randall); 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Bowe (speed skating); and 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson (speed skating). The U.S. is also expected to challenge for medals in team sports and returns many members of the 2018 gold medal-winning women’s ice hockey team and men’s curling team, which is once again skipped by John Shuster.

Following are highlights of NBCU’s presentation of the 2022 Beijing Olympics (Note: Similar to Tokyo, Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the U.S. eastern time zone, allowing for significant coverage of live events in the primetime and Primetime Plus shows):

Opening Ceremony

Identical to this past summer's Tokyo Olympics and in a first for a Winter Games, NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Feb. 4. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU's first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. Following live coverage, a special edition of TODAY will air on NBC from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, including reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

From 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Beijing Olympics with its first-ever daytime show on the opening Friday of a Winter Games.

The day-long coverage will culminate with an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that make the Opening Ceremony one of the most-watched events worldwide.

NBC

The NBC broadcast network will televise nearly 200 hours of coverage, including 18 nights in primetime. The primetime presentation will again be televised live across the country, featuring all the Games' most high-profile sports, including figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, short track, speed skating, and more.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones. Primetime begins each night at 8 p.m. ET, except for Sundays (7 p.m. ET).

Like Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, primetime coverage on NBC begins the night before the Opening Ceremony, on Thursday, Feb. 3, featuring live figure skating as well as qualifying for men's and women's moguls. In figure skating, Team USA begins its pursuit of a third straight medal in the Team Event, which could include the Beijing debut of Nathan Chen.

Primetime Plus, which debuted for PyeongChang and was duplicated for Tokyo, returns for Beijing. The program follows late local news in most time zones and will feature significant live coverage of many of the Games' most high-profile sports, including figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, short track, and speed skating. Like the primetime show, it will be live across the country in all time zones.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Beijing Olympics will both precede and follow NBC Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock. Programming from Beijing will begin at 8 a.m. ET and continue until Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins at Noon ET. Following post-game coverage, the Winter Olympics resume, including live figure skating and bobsled among other sports.

Peacock

Sign up for Peacock to stream the following coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Winter Olympics, offering fans the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal's coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games on the service's premium tier from February 2-20.

Peacock will present live streaming coverage of every event of the Winter Olympics — inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television — providing fans with a comprehensive Olympics destination for all live action and catch-up on-demand viewing.

In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC's nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

Starting on February 5, Peacock will stream four exclusive shows featuring top moments from the Olympic Games, interviews with top athletes and expert analysis exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel. Exclusive daily programming includes*:

“The Olympics Show” (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET) is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events. “Olympic Ice” (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports and scoring breakdowns “Winter Gold” (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action. “Top Highlights” (8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET) will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

*These shows will re-stream throughout the day on Peacock’s Olympic Spotlight Channel

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up visit PeacockTV.com.

Cable Networks

USA Network, the platform that now hosts many of NBC Sports' most high-profile events, will be the cable home of the Winter Olympics, televising nearly 400 hours across 19 days and nights.

, the platform that now hosts many of NBC Sports’ most high-profile events, will be the cable home of the Winter Olympics, televising nearly 400 hours across 19 days and nights. Over the course of the Games, USA Network will feature all 15 sports in the Winter Olympics program and many live medal events. Most days the channel will feature round-the-clock Olympic coverage.

NBCU's coverage of the Beijing Olympics begins two nights before the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when USA Network televises live curling featuring Team USA; live coverage of women's ice hockey between Canada and Switzerland; and training for the men's downhill.

the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when USA Network televises live curling featuring Team USA; live coverage of women’s ice hockey between Canada and Switzerland; and training for the men’s downhill. On Sunday, Feb. 13, USA Network will have Olympics coverage throughout the day and night while NBC broadcasts Super Bowl LVI.

This will be the ninth time USA Network has carried Olympic programming (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020).

CNBC, NBCU's widely distributed business channel, will present roughly 80 hours of Winter Olympics' coverage, mostly in the evenings when the network's traditional business coverage has finished for the day.

, NBCU’s widely distributed business channel, will present roughly 80 hours of Winter Olympics’ coverage, mostly in the evenings when the network’s traditional business coverage has finished for the day. Programming on CNBC will primarily feature curling and ice hockey.

This will be the 12th consecutive Olympics in which CNBC has provided coverage, every Summer and Winter Games since 2000.

NBC Sports app / NBCOlympics.com

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will live stream 2,100+ hours from Beijing, a record for a Winter Olympics.

will live stream 2,100+ hours from Beijing, for a Winter Olympics. Digital coverage will include live streaming of all events and competition across desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs for authenticated users; TV simul-stream coverage of the three television networks broadcasting the Games; and an enhanced viewing experiences for select sports.

In addition, fans will be able to access live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions, plus extensive video content including event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews and more.

NBCOlympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.

You'll find a full schedule and viewing guide to all Olympic broadcast and streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com.

Definitive Olympic Viewing Guide