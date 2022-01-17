Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Get ready for Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics with broadcast and streaming info for every event.
How to watch Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:26:13-05

From 18-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin swiping slalom gold in Sochi to snowboarder Ester Ledecka’s stunning super-G in PyeongChang, Alpine skiing routinely provides some of the most memorable moments of any Winter Olympics. Expect no different in 2022, where NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center is set to host the world’s fastest and most technical athletes on skis. Top Americans Shiffrin, Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle will test themselves against Europe’s best, including Petra Vlhova, Sofia Goggia and Marco Odermatt.

The action begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 5 with the men’s downhill event. That kicks off a run of 11 days of Alpine skiing spaced out over two weeks, with a new set of medals handed out after each day of racing.

For the first time in her Olympic career, Shiffrin has intentions on competing in all five individual Olympic events. She has previously won gold in slalom and giant slalom, as well as silver in the combined event. Her resume in the two fastest events – super-G and downhill – is less robust, though she still owns six World Cup victories between the two and cannot be counted out in either.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every Alpine skiing event. You can also see a full Alpine skiing streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing Coverage Schedule

Date/Time (ET)

Event

TV/Streaming

Sat | Feb 5 | 10 p.m.

Men’s Downhill

NBC/USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Sun | Feb 6 | 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1

NBC/USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Mon | Feb 7 | 12:45 a.m.

Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Mon | Feb 7 | 10 p.m.

Men’s Super-G

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Tue | Feb 8 | 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Slalom – Run 1

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 9 | 12:45 a.m.

Women’s Slalom – Run 2

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 9 | 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Combined – Downhill

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Thurs | Feb 10 | 1:15 a.m.

Men’s Combined – Slalom

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Thurs | Feb 10 | 10 p.m.

Women’s Super-G

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Sat | Feb 12 | 9:15 p.m.

Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 1

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Sun | Feb 13 | 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Giant Slalom – Run 2

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Mon | Feb 14 | 10 p.m.

Women’s Downhill

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Tue | Feb 15 | 9:15 p.m.

Men’s Slalom – Run 1

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 16 | 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Slalom – Run 2

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 16 | 9:30 p.m.

Women’s Combined – Downhill

NBC | STREAM | PEACOCK

Thurs | Feb 17 | 1 a.m.

Women’s Combined – Slalom

USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Fri | Feb 18 | 10 p.m.

Team Event

USA | STREAM | PEACOCK
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo