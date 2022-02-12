How to watch the Alpine skiing men’s giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

After a pair of thrilling speed races on The Rock, the men’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics moves to the unforgiving Ice River technical course for the men’s giant slalom Saturday night into Sunday morning. NBC and Peacock have live coverage of all the action.

The Favorites

Will Marco Odermatt cap off his dominant World Cup season with Olympic gold? His fanatical Swiss supporters certainly hope so. Of the five giant slalom races contested this winter, Odermatt has won four of them. It’s been a disappointing Winter Games debut thus far for the 24-year-old, who was expected to contend for a medal in downhill and super-G but has managed only a downhill seventh and super-G DNF.

Alexis Pinturault of France experience to draw from; he’s the back-to-back defending bronze medalist in the event. Also returning in 2022 is PyeongChang silver medalist Henrik Kristoffersen, who could take the next step this time around (2018 gold medalist Marcel Hirscher is now retired).

The Americans

Super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is entered into the giant slalom, but he’s historically been much better in the speed events. 32-year-old Tommy Ford, on the other hand, specializes in giant slalom. He’s entered the event twice before at the Winter Olympics, with a best result of 20th.

Two 24-year-olds will make the Olympics debuts for the U.S.: Luke Winters of Gresham, Oregon, and River Radamus – who’s birthday is today (in America) – of Edwards, Colorado. Radamus is a three-time Youth Olympic Games gold medalist, including in giant slalom. He’s logged two GS top-10s on the World Cup circuit this season and is a dark horse podium threat in Yanqing.

Cincinnati, Ohio, native William Flaherty, who survived a rare and deadly disease of the immune system as a child, will compete representing Puerto Rico. Read more about his harrowing story here.

SEE MORE: William Flaherty, survivor of rare disease, to represent Puerto Rico in giant slalom

What time does the men's giant slalom start?

The first run of the women's slalom gets underway at 9:15 p.m. ET. Kristoffersen leads off wearing bib No. 1.

The final run begins at 12:45 a.m. ET, with athletes skiing reverse order of the first run results.

How to watch the men's giant slalom on TV

The first run will feature prominently in NBC's Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The second run will also air on NBC as part of Primetime Plus, joining the action once the medal contenders are up.

How to stream the men's GS on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the women's slalom on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link Run 1 - NBC Primetime 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 1 - World Feed 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 2 - NBC Primetime Plus 12:45 a.m. ET HERE Run 2 - World Feed 12:45 a.m. ET HERE

How to stream the men's giant slalom on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Sign up HERE.