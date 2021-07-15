Watch
How to watch archery at the Tokyo Olympics

NBC Olympics
NBC Olympics
American Brady Ellison is set to compete at his fourth Olympic Games.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 16:47:24-04

Archery begins Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and NBC has you covered for all the can't-miss moments. 

Veteran Brady Ellison, set to compete in his fourth Olympics, and teenager Casey Kaufhold headline the United States' roster. The duo are expected to compete together in the mixed team event, in which the first archery medals of the Olympics will awarded. 

Next comes the women's team competition, then men's team, and then finally, the individual contest -- concluding with the men on August 31. 

Find full TV listings for archery and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule

How to stream Olympic archery

Note: All streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also been streamed in the NBC Sports app. 

Date Events How to Stream
7/23 Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/24 Mixed Team Quarters, Semis, Finals (1:15 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Team Prelims (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/25 Women's Team, Quarters, Semis, Final (12:45 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Team Prelims (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/26l Men's Team Quarters, Semis, Final (12:45 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/27 M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (3 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/28 M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (3 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/29 M/W Individual 1/32-1/16 Eliminations (3 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/30 Women's Individual Quarters, Semis, Final (1:45 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/31 Men's Individual Quarters, Semis, Final (1:45 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
