How to watch Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Norway, Sweden and France are set to battle it out in biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Led by Johannes Thingnes Boe, Tiril Eckhoff, Sturla Holm Laegreid and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, the Norwegian contingent is formidable and could leave with about a dozen medals, perhaps surpassing Germany's 11 from 2006. Boe, the three-time reigning men's overall World Cup champion, might reach the podium in all his events. Eckhoff is a five-time Olympic medalist and the reigning women's overall World Cup champion, Laegreid may be the sport's top shooter and Olsbu Roeiseland is the current women's overall World Cup leader.

Sisters Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg, together with Sebastian Samuelsson, twice the men's standings leader this season, provide a strong trio of talent for Sweden to potentially put forth its strongest Games performance yet. France, without legend Martin Fourcade, will look to reload with current men's World Cup leader Quentin Fillon Maillet and Emilien Jacquelin. Austria's Lisa Theresa Hauser and Czech Marketa Davidova will try to win their nations' first Olympic biathlon titles.

Perennial powerhouse Germany, the sport's all-time medal leader by nation, is without an apparent star. Laura Dahlmeier delivered two golds and a silver in 2018, then left the sport a year later at age 25, while reigning sprint champion Arnd Peiffer and mass start silver medalist Simon Schempp both announced their retirements in early 2021. Belarusian Darya Domracheva and Slovakia's Anastasia Kuzmina, two of the greatest in Games history, have also hung up their rifles.

The U.S. has never won a medal in biathlon, the only Olympic sport in which this is the case. Two veterans provide its best shot at ending the drought: 2020 world sprint runner-up Susan Dunklee, and Clare Egan, who took third in a 2019 World Cup mass start. On the men's side, it's Paul Schommer, coming off a career-best ninth-place result in the individual at January's Antholz World Cup in Italy.

Biathlon kicks off Saturday, Feb. 5, with the mixed relay, and after the Feb. 13 pursuits preceding Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC, the sport concludes Saturday, Feb. 19, with the women's mass start.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

4:00a 🏅 Mixed Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

4:00a 🏅 Women's 15km Individual USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

3:30a 🏅 Men's 20km Individual USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/11

4:00a 🏅 Women's 7.5km Sprint USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/12

4:00a 🏅 Men's 10km Sprint USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

4:00a 🏅 W/M 10km/12.5km Pursuits USA/* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/15

4:00a 🏅 Men's 4x7.5km Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

2:45a 🏅 Women's 4x6km Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/18

4:00a 🏅 Men's 15km Mass Start USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/19

4:00a 🏅 Women's 12.5km Mass Start USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*TV broadcast not live;

- Mixed Relay: 4 a.m. → noon

- W 15km Individual: 4 a.m. → 9:40 a.m.

- W 7.5km Sprint: 4 a.m. → 11:30 a.m.

- M 12.5km Pursuit: 5:45 a.m. → 1:30 p.m.

- M 4x7.5km Relay: 4 a.m. → 11:30 a.m.

- W 4x6m Relay: 2:45 a.m. → 11 a.m.

- M 15km Mass Start: 4 a.m. → 7 p.m.