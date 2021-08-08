How to watch the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8. Here's when and how you can watch on the networks and digital platforms of NBC:

Closing Ceremony stream and TV info

Date Time Where Show Stream 8/8 7 a.m. ET NBC Sports app / NBCOlympics.com Closing Ceremony (LIVE) STREAM HERE 8/8 8 p.m. ET NBC NBC Primetime: Closing Ceremony STREAM HERE

The live morning stream of the Closing Ceremony will be a natural sound presentation

Note that the live morning stream of the Closing Ceremony will contain not be available on-demand after it's initial airing. The NBC Primetime broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing.

NBC Olympics’ commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad from Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony for the third time (2002 Salt Lake, 2016 Rio).

Kara Winger, who in Tokyo competed in her fourth Summer Games in javelin, was selected by her teammates to serve as the flag bearer for the United States.

