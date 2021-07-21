How to watch karate at the Tokyo Olympics

Karate is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Olympic karate competition will begin on Wednesday, August 4 and conclude on Saturday, August 7 with all rounds of women's 61+kg and men's 75+kg kumite.
Four Americans will be representing the U.S. in karate for the Tokyo Olympics — Sakura Kokumai, Ariel Torres, Brian Irr and Tom Scott — all of whom will be looking to earn a medal in karate's birthplace.
The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic karate can be found here.
|Date
|Events
|How to Stream
|8/4, 9 p.m. ET
|Women's Kata & Men's 67kg Kumite: Elimination Round
|NBCOlympics.com
|8/5, 4 a.m. ET
|Women's Kata; Women's 55kg & Men's 67kg Kumite: Semis/Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|8/5, 9 p.m. ET
|Men's Kata & Women's 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round
|NBCOlympics.com
|8/6, 4 a.m. ET
|Men's Kata; Women's 61kg & Men's 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|8/7, 1 a.m. ET
|Women's 61+kg & Men's 75+kg Kumite: All Rounds
|NBCOlympics.com