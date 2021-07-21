How to watch karate at the Tokyo Olympics

Karate is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Olympic karate competition will begin on Wednesday, August 4 and conclude on Saturday, August 7 with all rounds of women's 61+kg and men's 75+kg kumite.

Four Americans will be representing the U.S. in karate for the Tokyo Olympics — Sakura Kokumai, Ariel Torres, Brian Irr and Tom Scott — all of whom will be looking to earn a medal in karate's birthplace.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic karate can be found here.